Students perform at 44th Senior Follies

The Sunnyside High School seniors kept tradition by hosting the 44th annual senior follies on Saturday, April 23 in the Sunnyside High auditorium.
“Sunnyside Gives Back!” read the back of the event flyer, as proceeds from the show were donated to the American Cancer Society.
More than 20 different seniors showcased their skills. Some of the acts at the senior follies included a monologue titled “The Pink Dress” performed by Sara Waywell, an original ukulele piece by Yajayro Arroyo, and a French song that was sung by vocal trio, Gabriel Correa, Juan Bravo, and Angel Torres titled “Les Champs-Élysées”.
After half of the students performed at the follies, a special message was given in the middle of the show by Juan Cabrales who sang the Ukrainian National Anthem followed by a candlelit vigil of silence for Ukraine.
The last performance of the night was Maura Roberts singing her cover of “At Last” by Etta James.
After all the performances, the senior class reminisced on their time throughout the year with a senior slide show that previewed those who performed and their classmates.
