Students show their spark in Wapato’s welding competition

WAPATO — Students dusted off their welding equipment to go head-to-head in the second Wapato Welding Blow Out Competition that took place last Wednesday, Feb. 23 in the Wapato mechanics and agriculture shop.
Ambition filled up the room as 93 students signed up to participate in this year’s event to meet the requirements and show off their welding skills individually, and as a school.
Sunnyside Christian High School attended the event after kick-starting their community-driven welding program, overseen by Jeremy Van Dam.
Local welders have come and shown their support to the Sunnyside Christian welding program by helping the students with their welds and overall knowledge. “We bring people that want to volunteer and help with activities to help students weld,” said Van Dam.
Young Welders are looking to excel in this year’s competition, especially Carson Duim from Sunnyside Christian who has a year of experience under his belt. “I first got into welding by looking at people on my farm do it and thought it would be a good career,” said Duim, who has done several projects at his school, including welding a bench together.
It is popular to have students work on projects for themselves and for the community. For instance, at Granger High School, students have completed projects like building railings for their home football stadium, as well as metal gates for Granger’s storage containers.
Students at Granger have also gotten the opportunity to build their own go-kart in an advanced welding class. “Welding teaches really good job ethic that can open quite a few doors for kids in the future,” said welding instructor, Josh Golob.
Edgar Sanchez, a junior at Granger High, has been looking for the key to those doors with three years of welding experience and looking for much more. “I like it a lot and I look to do this in the future,” said Sanchez, who looks to be a welder for the National Guard.
Students can use this course as a path for a better understanding of welding. “I plan to use welding as a life career and something I can do in the future,” said Juan Ventura, a student at Granger High.
Ventura says his inspiration comes from following his father’s footsteps, “Me and my dad were doing a side job together and that is what got me into welding.”
With Granger and Sunnyside Christian participating in this year’s welding competition, it is no doubt that there is a story to be told about the growing youth welding community in the Lower Yakima Valley.
