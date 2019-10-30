SUNNYSIDE — To celebrate Red Ribbon Week, Oct. 23-31, Sunnyside High School students were encouraged to take the “Pledge” – a pledge to be drug and alcohol free.
The Red Ribbon Week activities are spearheaded by the high school Prevention Club, announced program facilitator Eveth Padilla of Sunnyside United-Unidos.
The Prevention Club will also be working with middle school students and will be handing out red lollipops on Halloween with prevention messages, said Club Co-President Christal Victoriano.
In addition to having collected more than 100 signatures, the students have written prevention messages on the sidewalk with chalk.
“They will continue having activities throughout the week-long observance of Red Ribbon Week,” Padilla explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.