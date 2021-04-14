Sunnyside School District Superintendent Kevin McKay recommended a start date of April 26 for the three groups of students categorized by grades: K-5, middle school, 6-8 and high school students, which was unanimously approved by the Board during an online work session at the SHS auditorium Monday evening.
The K-5 and developmental preschool kids meet the Washington state Department of Health guidance with Yakima Health District planning, because of their data range regardless of the number of cases per 100,000 or hospitalization.
Middle school students don’t meet the same guidelines as the elementary group. They are able to use the cohort model, which students are in small groups throughout the better part of the day, when the county doesn’t meet case rates or test positivity rates.
“That does allow them to expand the number of students at the use of the three-foot distancing guidelines,” McKay said.
High school students are in a different cohort model. “They may be able to transition and bring more students into their current cohort model as soon as next week,” McKay added.
He explained to the Board that they would still have to continue meeting the six-foot distancing requirement, which is currently in place at the campus.
“The high school then would be able to transition to more traditional in-person learning and could return to a full in-person learning as soon as case rates go below the 200 mark or given the go-ahead by the Department of Health or local health district,” McKay reported.
The Board approved the motion to proceed with the superintendent’s recommendation and modified the three groups of students to start on the same April 26 date.
“I am just thrilled that we’re at this point, especially with today. I’ve been waiting all day to hear what was going to happen with the state and whether or not we were going back to Phase 2 or stay in 3. I think it’s a lot easier that we stay in 3 to be able to do this,” Board Member Sandra Linde conveyed.
