WASHINGTON D.C. — Sunnyside middle school’s Technology Student Association (TSA) chapter traveled to the National TSA Conference in Washington D.C. this summer.
The chapter was comprised of students from Harrison and Sierra Vista middle schools, featuring 11 students who qualified for the national competition by ranking in the Top-5 in the Washington State finals.
The delegation included Calvin Copenhaver, Joaquin Garibay, Angel Gonzalez Brian Lopez, Fabian Macias, Sarah and Harry Raihl, Cain Rodriguez, Anthony Ventura, and Patrick Wise. Darla VanCorbach and Ben Frisch served as advisors on the trip. Martin Garibay also accompanied the students as the third chaperon.
The students gathered at Harrison Middle School on Thursday, June 27, to depart on their week-long adventure across the country.
The group climbed aboard a school bus to the Tri-Cities airport in Pasco, and flew only 34 minutes to Seattle. Then, there was a more than 5-hour flight to Baltimore, Md. and a shuttle ride to the resort in D.C.
The Sunnysiders had a pizza dinner, and some members took a ride on the Capital Wheel (a 165-foot diameter Ferris wheel) in National Harbor, Md.
The next few days were filled with competitions, meetings, elections and awards. In between their hectic schedule of activities, the group planned to do some sightseeing of area attractions.
On Friday night, the team turned in project portfolios.
By the end of the first full day of Saturday’s competitions, it was announced that both Video Game Design teams were semi-finalists.
The team from Harrison consisted of Garibay, Gonzalez, Macias, Ventura and Wise. The Sierra Vista team included Copenhaver, Lopez and Rodriguez.
The semi-finalist teams were interviewed the next day. There was hope of both teams advancing to the finals on Monday.
Once the competitions were completed, all TSA members participating in the national event were provided an opportunity to vote for the National TSA Officers.
During the award ceremony, the three-person System Control, also the Video Game Design team from Sierra Vista made it on stage as a top 10 finalists and achieved seventh place. No other team from Sunnyside made it that far.
As tourists the group visited the Washington Monument, Lincoln Memorial, the National Museum of American History and more.
They rode in a water taxi across the Potomac River, and went to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, National Museum of Natural History, and the National Zoo was their last attraction.
The flight was delayed for three hours but everyone still made it home on time, arriving back in Sunnyside at 1:30 a.m. on Independence Day.
The consensus from the worn out travelers on their return was, “It felt great to be back in this Washington.”
Patrick Wise is the TSA chapter Reporter at Harrison Middle School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.