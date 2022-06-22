Summer Ale Fest returns

This year’s Summer Ale Fest took place Saturday, June 18, at Centennial Square from 5 to 10 p.m. With more than 100 people joining in on the festivities by 7 p.m.
This community event showcases beer, wine, food, and music. Varietal, DuBrul Vineyard and Taste of El Salvador being some of the options for this year.
When asking Valeria Ramirez why she decided to join in this year’s festivities she commented, “It’s our first year coming, we wanted to experience it.”
All funds raised through this event will be used for future phases of the skate park and other youth activities. The previous Ale Fest in 2019 raised enough funds to build the skate park.
