MABTON — The Mabton School District #120 announced the sponsorship for the Summer Food Service Program for children.
Meals are available at no charge for children 18 years of age and younger.
The program runs Monday through Thursday until July 29 from 11 a.m. to noon.
Summer meals can be picked up at Mabton Junior/Senior High School, 500 B Street.
