Summer pet safety: Tips to keep furry friends safe and cool in heatwaves

As summer temperatures are expected to surpass the 100-degree mark this weekend, Sunnyside Municipal Code reminds pet parents that leaving Fido in the car is not only dangerous, but also may cost residents a citation.
As summer temperatures are expected to surpass the 100-degree mark this weekend, Sunnyside Municipal Code reminds pet parents that leaving Fido in the car is not only dangerous, but also may cost residents a citation.
According to SMC 6.04.220, it is unlawful to leave pets confined within or on a motor vehicle under conditions that may endanger the health or well-being of the animal, including without limitation conditions involving dangerous temperature, lack of food, water, or attention.
Temperatures inside parked vehicles can reach dangerous temperatures in just 10 minutes and can expose our furry friends to serious threat of discomfort, illness, and even death.
Acting Fire Chief Cameron Haubrich also recently shared a number of heat and summer safety tips including ways to keep four-legged friends safe and comfortable during rising temperatures. “Be sure to apply sunscreen to any exposed skin around the ears and nose,” Haubrich said.
Chief Haubrich also advised pet owners to always keep plenty of water and shady areas available, as well as not shaving pet’s fur; animal fur helps regulate body temperature and protects their skin from UV rays.
According to the ASPCA, pet owners should also keep an eye out for signs of overheating which include excessive panting or difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling, mild weakness, and even collapse. Symptoms can also include seizures, bloody diarrhea, and vomit along with an elevated body temperature of over 104 degrees.
Pet parents are also encouraged to keep walking during the early morning or late evening hours, as hot asphalt can lead to overheating and burns on paw pads. Protectants can be applied to paw pads but walks during high temperatures are not advised.
While we all love spending time outdoors, following these recommended precautions will help keep pets safe and cool during the summer and ready for their next adventure.
Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana
