SUNNYSIDE — With the summer forecast expected to be the hottest on record, don’t expect to dive into the city pool to cool off.
After taking a cautious look at the Governor’s Safe Start guidelines, the City Council has decided to keep the city pool closed for the summer due to the current state of the COVID‑19.
“I believe it is wise for us to close the pool for the summer,” Mayor Francisco Guerrero stated, noting the number of COVID-19 cases continue to raise in the community, making Sunnyside one of the hot spots in the county for new cases.
The closure not only impacts the community of swimmers taking lessons each summer. The local swim team and other large gatherings will be impacted as will the city revenues, City Financial Director Elizabeth Alba wrote in her report the Council delivered May 11.
Her report included a breakdown of the pool budget should the city decide to open its Olympic-size pool, noting that if the city should comply to the state and county officials’ directives, the pool would only be open for less than four weeks.
“Even if we were able to meet all of the Governor’s goals, we wouldn’t be able to open the pool until after Fourth of July weekend and we would be closing the pool in mid-August,” City Manager Martin Casey advised the Council.
“But there is a silver lining,” Casey offered. “With the pool closed we can make a number of delayed repairs on the pool and bring it back in better condition for next year,” he noted.
Casey gave a laundry list of items which need to be updated.
Admitting he is paranoid about the virus pandemic, Councilman John Henry encouraged the council to remind the community of the dangers of COVID-19.
Henry said it is important to shut down the pool. “But we need to advertise that we are closing the pool,” he remarked.
“We in a hot spot of disease, and everyone who can needs to stay home and stay safe,” he reiterated.
The Council authorized city staff to focus its attention on making the delayed repairs at the pool including electrical issues, bathhouse flooring and fixtures during its closure.
