The Sunnyside School District welcomed over 1,500 students to the Ignite Summer School Program that began Monday, June 28.
According to Summer School Director and Sunnyside High School Principal Ryan Maxwell, there are unique things about this year’s program. During normal summers, the summer school program is limited to 300 participants. “This year the program was open to as many as we could staff and will include more enrichment-type learning. This includes STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) activities, financial literacy, and robotics!”
Summer school runs Monday through Thursday until July 22, 2021. Meal pickups are from 11 to 11:30 a.m. for anyone 18 and under. On Thursdays, families will receive Friday’s meal pack as well.
Drama camp began July 6 as part of the summer school program. The camp had been postponed due to the excessive heat wave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.