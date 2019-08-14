SUNNYSIDE — Sunnyside’s Sun Valley Elementary is hosting a Kindergarten registration event this Thursday, Aug. 15, from 5:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Staff will be on hand to assist in registering incoming kindergartners to the district.
Parents should plan to bring birth certificates, immunization records, and proof of address (utility or cable bill with current home address) along with them.
The school is also open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to assist families in registering.
For more information on the registration process, call (509) 837-5851.
