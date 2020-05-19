SUNNYSIDE — Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a deceased man in a vehicle, who appeared to be shot, in the 600 block of SLI Road north of Sunnyside Sunday, May 17, at 7 a.m. according to a YSO report issued Tuesday, May 19.
The deceased was identified as Toppenish man Francisco Cortes-Ochoa, 34, following an autopsy performed Monday, May 18, at the Yakima County Coroner’s Office. It was determined he had died as the result of multiple gunshot wounds.
“When deputies arrived, Sunnyside officers had secured the crime scene for us and we called out detectives to process the crime scene,” YSO Communication Officer Casey Schilperoort said.
The Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management flew their drone to get photos and videos of the crime scene, he added.
There are no suspects at this time.
If anyone has any information regarding this homicide, call CrimeStoppers at 800-248-9980 www.crimestoppersyakco.org or Detective Dan Cypher at 509-574-2566.
