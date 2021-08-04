Sunnyside Assisted Living, Sunnyside’s premiere assisted living community, has recently appointed Emily McKee as its new Community Relations Director.
McKee works to establish and build relationships with prospective residents and their families, while providing compassion, care, and knowledge to current residents. As the outward-facing voice and face of Sunnyside Assisted Living, she is the facility’s community liaison, always ensuring open communication and education about its services and accommodations with the neighboring Sunnyside community.
“Emily has quickly proven to be such a wonderful addition to our team,” said Melissa Milanez, Executive Director for Sunnyside Assisted Living. “She has the ability to connect with others and communicate with ease. Combined with her extensive marketing background, I am very excited to watch her grow in this new position.”
Prior to her arrival, McKee was the Director of Marketing at another area organization.
McKee received her Bachelor of Business Administration from Pacific Lutheran University in Seattle. She is also an ACE Certified Health Coach.
