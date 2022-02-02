Sunnyside Athletic Complex named

The new Sunnyside High School athletic facilities were given a name at the Sunnyside School Board meeting, Thursday, Jan. 27.
The area that includes the new multi-purpose/sports stadium and track, baseball fields, softball and soccer fields will be known as the Sunnyside Athletic Complex.
Naming committees that included Sunnyside High School students, community members, and school district employees selected several proposed names that were provided to Sunnyside School Board for consideration at the Jan. 18 special board meeting.
Some of the names submitted included: Sunnyside Memorial Athletics Complex, Grizzly Athletic Complex, P.O.W.E.R. Complex, Grizzly Fuerza Park, Grizzly Power Complex/Park, Grizzly Memorial Athletic Complex and Grizzly Alumni Complex/Park.
The board ultimately decided on naming the new facility Sunnyside Athletic Complex.
Sunnyside School Board member Jilliann Paterson motioned to approve the naming, seconded by member Linda Roberts. The vote was unanimous by all school board members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.