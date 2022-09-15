Mary Ann Bliesner, 80, of Sunnyside has been charged for allegedly selling rotten fruit juice to customers in connection with her company Valley Processing Inc. (VPI).
United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington Vanessa R. Waldref announced the indictment on Thursday, September 15 stating Bliesner has been indicted on twelve felony counts of fraud, conspiracy, false statements, and violating food safety laws.
According to the indictment, Bliesner and VPI “conspired with others to introduce unsafe, adulterated, and misbranded fruit juice products” into interstate commerce by selling them to customers worldwide between October 2012 and June 2019. The indictment states that the juice products contained harmful substances, were produced under unsanitary conditions, and were unsafe consumption.
Bliesner and VPI allegedly lied to customers about the age and quality of their products, which included grape juice concentrate that was stored outside the VPI facility for years and exposed to the elements before being sold to customers. The concentrate was also sold to the National School Lunch Program, according to the indictment.
The indictment states that Bliesner and VPI allegedly failed to register two facilities used to store fruit juice products and lied to inspectors with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) about the facilities’ and use.
The indictment said the Sunnyside facility was used to store tens of thousands of gallons of grape juice concentrate for years in concrete vats that were not properly covered or cooled.
FDA investigators learned about the Sunnyside facility during a May 2018 inspection. The juice concentrates allegedly had a layer of mold and crust so thick that a live rat was seen walking on top of it. The indictment also alleges that testing of samples taken from the Sunnyside facility were contaminated with bird and rodent feces, fur, insects, decaying remains of animals, mold, yeast, and other contaminants.
In November 2020, the United States filed a complaint against Bliesner and VPI. The complaint looked to prevent them from producing, storing, or selling juice or juice products. In January 2021, Bliesner and VPI agreed to a consent injunction in which they promised that they were not processing, manufacturing, preparing, packing, holding, or distributing any type of food, and would not do so in the future without first notifying and receiving approval from the FDA.
If found guilty, Bliesner faces a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison. VPI could also face fines of $500,000 or more for each of the twelve counts charged against the company.
VPI is permanently closed.
Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana
