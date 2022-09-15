Valley Processing

File photo of Valley Processing Inc. (2013)

Mary Ann Bliesner, 80, of Sunnyside has been charged for allegedly selling rotten fruit juice to customers in connection with her company Valley Processing Inc. (VPI).

United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington Vanessa R. Waldref announced the indictment on Thursday, September 15 stating Bliesner has been indicted on twelve felony counts of fraud, conspiracy, false statements, and violating food safety laws.

