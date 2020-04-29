SUNNYSIDE — Sunnyside Christian Schools have handled remote learning in stride.
Principal of Sunnyside Christian School Brad Van Beek commented that one of the high school teachers had done some preliminary work with online learning before the pandemic which resulted in an easier transition to remote learning.
The Christian schools are using Office365’s app ‘Teams’ to communicate and to get their assignments.
“Almost all of the kids are working every day. Our elementary and junior high are doing things a little different,” Van Beek stated.
The principal elaborated with the younger students preferring to do packet work as the online learning is not as successful for them as it is with the high school.
Alternatively, there are some teachers who prefer using physical work as well.
Van Beek confirmed, “There are also teachers who are more comfortable passing out packets. Some of the teachers are physically giving [students] the packets.”
Van Beek stated that families who requested Chromebooks received them upon asking.
Granger
Granger School District has issued technology devices to students who have expressed need according to Executive Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent, Belle Vargas.
There is district Wi-Fi open during the day for students to utilize if there is a need for an internet connection. Students have utilized this by studying in their car with their digital devices.
There have also been enrichment packets that have been picked up during the student meal pick up days or was mailed home to families who were unable to attend the meal pick up event.
