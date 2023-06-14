The Sunnyside City Council held their first meeting for the month of June on Monday, June 12, 2023.
The council meeting opened with a comment by Mayor Dean Broersma regarding his decision to decline the signing of a proclamation that would declare the month of June as Pride Month in the City of Sunnyside.
“We have permanently lost the ability to disagree with each other respectfully, so therefore it is us or them and there is no in between ground. The City of Sunnyside is not making this statement nor is council, this is me,” Mayor Broersma said. “Because of the divisiveness that this can cause, I am not making a declaration on the part of the city, one way or another, on Pride Month.”
Chelsea Dimas, founder of local advocacy group Raíces, was present during the council meeting and responded to the mayor’s decision during the public comment portion of the meeting. “Sunnyside is home to many diverse LGBTQ+ community members and youth, yet we struggle to feel seen and included in our own community,” Dimas said. “I invite the mayor to have a conversation with some of our LGBTQ+ community members to hear their stories and hopefully be motivated to take action.”
During the active agenda, council members approved amendments to the YAKCORPS Interlocal Agreement, including the changing of the fiscal agency from the City of Yakima to the Yakima County and the addition of public safety radio communications.
The changes are intended to streamline the expenditure process, and are the first step in the establishment of a regional dispatch center. The 2024 budget for YAKCORPS was also established for the Sunnyside Police and Fire Departments within this agreement.
The final agenda item approved was the addition of a court bailiff position. The City of Sunnyside is currently working with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office to have off-duty deputies screen attendees of court proceedings and standby during court sessions, which would at times cause issues with finding coverage when deputies are unavailable or have scheduling issues.
The addition of this position would allow for City staff to provide the required security and ensure that all shifts are covered regardless of planned or unexpected leave.
The Sunnyside Municipal Jail has been operating with the minimum staffing threshold in their operation. Adding this position would increase coverage for the jail when the court is not in session and provide more flexibility in scheduling.
The Sunnyside City Council holds their regular meetings on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the Law and Justice Center, 401 Homer Street.
