 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Sunnyside City Council incumbents, challengers look to the future

Sunnyside residents are seeing political signs for local candidates and have received their 2023 Primary Election ballot in the mail.

Farmer_Mike.jpg
Hicks_Craig.jpg
Galvan_Jorge.jpg
Anderson_Jory
Saenz_Anna.jpg

Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

All comments must follow our Community Guidelines. No attacks on story authors, subjects, or other users. No racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, or other forms of intolerance. No profanity. Keep comments on topic. Comments may be subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Purchase a Subscription