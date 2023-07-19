Sunnyside City Council incumbents, challengers look to the future

Sunnyside residents are seeing political signs for local candidates and have received their 2023 Primary Election ballot in the mail.
In order to provide voters an opportunity to learn more about their candidates, the Sunnyside Sun reached out to all Sunnyside candidates for City Council and School Board with a series of questions important to community members. All candidate answers are published without modification, but are proofread for spelling.
If you haven’t received your ballot, be sure to check your P.O. Box, or call the Yakima County Auditor’s Office at 509-574-1340. Primary election ballots are due Tuesday, August 1.
Sunnyside City Council, Position 5
Sunnyside City Council, Position 5 candidates on the 2023 Primary Election ballot are Mike Farmer and Keren J. Vazquez, and Ken Anderson; however, Anderson has since withdrawn from the race due to a death in the family.
Vazquez did not provide a statement by press deadline.
Mike Farmer
What do you believe is the role of the City Council in our community?
I believe the City Council's role in the city is to provide all citizens with a clean and safe place to live, and raise their families, and to provide a business-friendly environment that will bring in family wage jobs.
What skills and experience do you have that you believe would be beneficial to you as a Council member?
My 15 years on council, 8 years as Mayor Pro-Tem, and 2 years as Mayor helped me and other council members to write and pass the crime free ordinances, with crime dropping 70%. I am a self-employed businessman, who has written budgets, hired employees, and paid taxes.
Residents have shown concern about public safety in recent years. In your own words, what do you think would be the best approach to improve safety within the city?
Crime is getting out of hand. Our state and courts have not stepped up to curb it. I believe we need to fully fund the Police Department, by adding the necessary personnel to bring it to full strength, and to give them the tools and support they need.
Sunnyside residents are also concerned about youth activities in Sunnyside. What are your plans to offer more activities for children throughout the year?
Because of budget restraints, the past councils cut many programs that our youth used to participate in. This council is restoring many of these programs. Our Parks & Rec have my total support. We used to be a leader in youth programs. We can and are becoming that leader again.
If you received a $1 million grant to use for the city any way you wanted, what would you do with it and why?
If I had a million dollars, I would like to spend it on funding the Police Department, Youth Programs, and the Fire Department. I want Sunnyside to become a destination for people to come here to shop, recreation, attend our signature events, work, and live.
What do you plan to do in order to improve diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in Sunnyside?
We need to offer more events, and programs that involve the whole community.
What neighborhood do you live in? Why? Where are your favorite places to spend time in our town?
I live on the south lower side of Harrison Hill. I like spending time at the farmers market, school activities, and watching the town of Sunnyside grow.
Sunnyside City Council, Position 7
Sunnyside City Council, Position 7 candidates on the 2023 Primary Election ballot are incumbent Craig A. Hicks, Jorge Galvan, and Jason Raines. Raines did not provide a statement by press deadline.
Craig Hicks
What do you believe is the role of the City Council in our community?
City council’s role is to approve the city’s budget, adopting laws passed by the governor, a policy making body, ordinances and regulations, levying taxes and approving contracts required by the city.
What skills and experience do you have that you believe would be beneficial to you as a Council member?
I served on the planning commission, three terms on city council, and working within a budget for 20 years in the service.
Residents have shown concern about public safety in recent years. In your own words, what do you think would be the best approach to improve safety within the city?
Implementing more security cameras, hiring more police personnel, and increasing patrols in problem areas. Holding people accountable for actions. State laws passed down from the governor are a problem for towns.
Sunnyside residents are also concerned about youth activities in Sunnyside. What are your plans to offer more activities for children throughout the year?
Continue to fund parks and rec, ensure parks are open and in working order, offering charitable donations to groups for city wide events.
If you received a $1 million grant to use for the city any way you wanted, what would you do with it and why?
Half would go to parks and rec for more activities. The other half would be used for the schools to help combat gang involvement and parent programs to inform them of programs to help be part of solution.
What do you plan to do in order to improve diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in Sunnyside?
I don't believe we have a diversity, equity, and inclusion problem; we have/had a very diverse work force that was hired by merit not by who they were or what they believed. If the citizens believe the council is passing ordinances or laws that are not DEI, I would be willing to suggest starting a DEI committee to look into ordinances and inform the council what problems they find.
What neighborhood do you live in? Why? Where are your favorite places to spend time in our town?
I live on the hill between Safeway and Swan Road. I purchased my home a few years before I retired from the service as I liked the house and yard, and it was within my budget as prices were low when I purchased it. My favorite places to spend time in town are the parks with my grandson and local restaurants.
Jorge Galvan
What do you believe is the role of the City Council in our community?
The City Council needs to serve as the voice of ALL residents, representing their interests and concerns in the decision-making process. The council is responsible for establishing ordinances and policies that will positively shape Sunnyside, ensuring a safe and prosperous community. The Council must allocate resources, prioritizing services like public safety, community programs and infrastructure. They must be transparent and accessible, encouraging community participation and keeping the community informed.
What skills and experience do you have that you believe would be beneficial to you as a Council member?
My 18 years of experience in successfully running my own businesses will be incredibly beneficial. This experience has honed my skills in financial management, decision-making, and problem-solving, all of which are crucial for effective governance. Additionally, my background as an entrepreneur gives me a deep understanding of the economic challenges and opportunities that our city faces. Furthermore, being a good listener is one of my strong suits. This is vital, as it's essential to be receptive to the community’s ideas and concerns. My open-minded approach, even with those I've had disagreements with, ensures that I will represent all voices in Sunnyside, making decisions that are in the best interest of our community as a whole.
Residents have shown concern about public safety in recent years. In your own words, what do you think would be the best approach to improve safety within the city?
We must ensure that our Police Department is consistently operating at full capacity. If we find that officers are leaving for other cities, it's imperative that we investigate the reasons behind this. Fostering partnerships with schools to establish programs that enable officers to engage with our youth from an early age is crucial. Currently, our youth's first encounter police officers in the context of a crime, which is not ideal.
I will also look into rewriting city ordinances, either enforce them more or rewrite them if necessary.
Sunnyside residents are also concerned about youth activities in Sunnyside. What are your plans to offer more activities for children throughout the year?
Addressing the need for youth activities is a priority for me. I intend to attract investors who are keen on establishing businesses that cater to the interests and well-being of the youth. Additionally, I understand the importance of collaborating with the planning commission to address current barriers. My vision for Sunnyside includes the development of a sports complex. By actively seeking the support of the Port of Sunnyside, county officials, and state representatives, I am confident that we can construct a facility that not only benefits our young residents but also attracts visitors, generating additional revenue for the local economy.
If you received a $1 million grant to use for the city any way you wanted, what would you do with it and why?
If I have no restrictions on how I can use this money. The first $300,000 I will create a fund, so that Sunnyside residents that want to start a business and don't have that initial money to do so can receive help. Having firsthand experience on the difficulty it is to get a loan as a new business, this will not only be beneficial for the new business owner but can help our downtown buildings get utilized. And no it will not be free money, it will be a loan with low 2 percent interest, doing this will make sure we can keep this program going into the future.
The remaining $700,000 I would set up a committee that will purchase local homes that are abandoned and have become an eyesore to local neighborhoods. We can then partner with local youth groups that work with troubled youth and teach them the process of buying, fixing, then selling a home. We could partner up with local trade schools and contractors, adding another layer of education. And because the home can be sold once completed this program can have a revolving fund, benefiting our community for years to come.
What do you plan to do in order to improve diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in Sunnyside?
Sunnyside requires a multifaceted approach. We need to start with community engagement, actively engaging with diverse community groups to understand their unique challenges and needs. We can host town hall meetings and community forums that focus on DEI issues. Cultural competency training, support for minority-owned businesses, community policing, language accessibility, education and youth programs, evaluate policies and practices, and most importantly diverse representation. By taking these steps we can all work together towards creating a Sunnyside that is more equitable, inclusive, and representative of the rich diversity we have in our community.
What neighborhood do you live in? Why? Where are your favorite places to spend time in our town?
I live at the intersection of Kearney Ave & 15th Street. I really don't have a favorite place, but we like to support local businesses, so we try to stay local when we take our kids out for ice cream or decide to eat out.
Sunnyside School Board, District 4
Sunnyside School Board, District 4 candidates on the 2023 Primary Election ballot are Jory Anderson, Antonio H. Daniel Jr., and Anna Saenz. Daniel did not provide a statement by press deadline.
Jory Anderson
Why are you running for school board, and what are your qualifications?
I am running for school board because I am a Sunnyside lifer. I graduated from SHS in 1990, my three kids graduated from SHS and my youngest, Ian, will graduate in 2026. I love our school district and want to serve it.
What are the top needs of your school district?
I feel like the top current needs are meeting the needs of the children and grandchildren of migrant workers, and overcoming the learning loss associated with COVID.
How will you address the different needs of all students?
I want to continue the positive Grizzly culture that has been cultivated by our current administration and teachers and students. I want to help continue to achieve high graduation rates and I want to help students "catch up" post COVID. I want to help make sure all students have their needs met and help our district get the tools it needs to identify and meet those needs.
What are the literacy challenges students face, and how would you address them?
I would like to see the dual language program expand.
What role should the community play in supporting the education of children?
I would like to see an active PTA.
How can the school board be more accountable to the public on student achievement, school performance and progress over time?
The school board's job is to hold our district's standards high and hold district leadership responsible.
What neighborhood do you live in? Why? Where are your favorite places to spend time in our town?
I live on Scoon Road in the "country." I love all the agriculture that surrounds me, that's my favorite thing. I have animals, chickens, grapes, and a large garden. I love all the amazing taco trucks in town.
Anna Saenz
Why are you running for school board, and what are your qualifications?
I am running for Sunnyside School Board Position #4 because I would like to see a change in the board members representing the majority of the student population which is comprised of Latinos. I am also a schoolteacher and I feel like I will understand the needs of parents and teachers and administrators and the terminology that will be used.
What are the top needs of your school district?
Special education; English language learners; dual language; English as a second language; life skills like home economics cooking, money budgeting, job interviews, social etiquette, common curiosity; trade-focused teaching or hands-on curriculum; school safety; and discipline.
How will you address the different needs of all students?
I would work closely with parents and the community to find out what is lacking in the school district. Find commonality among the student body to find out what goals they aspire to attain while in our distinct and pull the right resources so students may fulfill their goals.
What are the literacy challenges students face, and how would you address them?
The literacy challenges that students are facing is phonemic awareness and reading. Due to Covid 19 and the mask mandate, students who are visual learners were not able to see the mouth move when pronouncing words which is crucial for all students K-2 and done through literacy lessons. Working with literacy intervention and creating performance measures and tracking the data would be some ways I would work with the district staff.
What role should the community play in supporting the education of children?
The role of the community should be of involvement and welcoming so they can have a say in how we educate our Sunnyside students. Be able to voice their concerns and be heard and we all work as a team
How can the school board be more accountable to the public on student achievement, school performance and progress over time?
The school board can be more accountable to the public on student achievement and school performance by being educated with the different ways the state measures student growth as well as being familiar with OSPI and Sunnyside report card, and how they measure statewide. Also, a crucial aspect is educating our families on student performance.
What neighborhood do you live in? Why? Where are your favorite places to spend time in our town?
I live on Maple Grove Road; a busy street, but have been here since 2006. I love the country life and summer evenings. My favorite places to visit… geez, I have many. I love food and I am a big foodie. I am so proud of our city and the variety of places to eat here.
Shout out to Catalina's Coffee and Cocktails, they have amazing Latina inspired drinks. I also enjoy Rise Bakery's bomb brownies! I love Conquistador and all the different taco trucks in town. Bon Vino's has an amazing breakfast. China Wok hits the spot when I am craving honey chicken. Javi’s Chicken and Churros has the best birria tacos and carne asada fries. Can't forget conchas from Pepe’s bakery!
Food is an important aspect in the Latino community, and I am so grateful to have so many choices in our town. Growing up we didn't have many options. But I would love to see Dairy Queen again by the park.
