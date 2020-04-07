SUNNYSIDE — The tenth of each month is already hectic at city hall, but city officials are now encouraging residents to used alternative methods of paying their utility bills.
“We are asking everyone to make use of our online express bill pay options and the drop boxes located outside city hall,” urged City Manager Martin Casey.
Staff have put signs in the foyer doors asking city hall users to avoid long lines while waiting to pay their bills.
There is also a 1-800 number which will help city customers to pay their city bills.
“We are urging city residents to use best hygiene protocol – washing hands for example,” Casey said.
He said staff is also working to clean counter surfaces regularly.
For other help with city issues, Casey urges residents to call ahead [509-837-3782] before making unnecessary trips downtown.
