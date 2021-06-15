Nuestra Casa invites the community to a Clean Up Day on Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Volunteers will meet at Nuestra Casa, 906 E. Edison Ave. in Sunnyside.
For more information about this event or to volunteer, call 509-439-3609 or 509-839-7602.
