More than 100 community members participated in setting American flags at veterans graves at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Saturday morning, May 28.
About 1,800 flags were placed in preparation of Memorial Day.
The VFW Ladies Auxiliary provided a breakfast at the VFW Hall for all that participated.
The VFW, American Legion, and AMVETS hosted two Memorial Day services on Monday, May 30. The first of these took place at the Outlook Cemetery at 9:30 a.m.
The main service was at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens cemetery at the war veterans memorial at 11 a.m., May 30.
The program consisted of a reading of the names of all local veterans who have passed away over the last year, a reading of the veterans’ names from Sunnyside who were Killed-In-Action since World War I, a wreath laying ceremony, a 21-Gun Salute, the playing of Taps by John Killian and the releasing of doves by AMVET member Henry Ebbelaar. Sunnyside Mayor Dean Broersma was the guest speaker at this service.
