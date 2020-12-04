SUNNYSIDE — For at least the next four weeks, residents of the lower valley, regardless of health insurance or immigration status, can now be tested for free at the Sunnyside Community Center beginning Sunday, December 6 at 9 a.m.
The 1521 S. First St. location will offer drive-thru testing for anyone who may feel symptomatic, have been possibly exposed or are concerned about their COVID-19 status.
City Council Member Dean Broersma spoke at the Dec. 4 press conference on behalf of Mayor Francisco Guerrero and when asked what a new testing site would mean for the community, Broersma expressed, “I think for the City of Sunnyside and the surrounding communities to have this kind of accessibility during a time like this, I think it’s going to bring peace of mind to people, it’s going to give them the opportunity to know where they stand on this.”
To ensure the testing site will have a consistent flow of traffic, community members are strongly urged to pre-register online at wacovid19.org/sunnysidetesting or by calling the number 211.
The tests are self-administered nasal swabs, allowing patients to collect their own nasal samples under the caring, thorough supervision and instruction from medical staff.
The new testing site will provide testing for anyone over the age of three months, however, those who are under 18 years of age will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
When asked at the press conference held on Friday morning why the testing site has only now been implemented in Sunnyside nine months since the March shutdown, YHD Local Emergency Response Coordinator Nathan Johnson gave an explanation.
“The idea of bringing this site now – we’ve done sites in the past – this is just a streamlined approach and really, an approach that is built from community partnerships,” Johnson stated.
Johnson added there is a concern for the rising numbers throughout the Yakima Valley, but the health district has recognized the critical need for a free testing site for community members to have access to.
The YHD Local Emergency Response Coordinator confirmed, “The site, for now, is funded through the end of Dec. 30, but we are prepared to be extending both the Sunnyside site and the Yakima site for several months after the first of the year.”
