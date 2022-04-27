Sunnyside copes with high gas prices

Gas prices have seen a significant rise in the Yakima Valley ever since the beginning of March when Yakima County hit an average all-time high for regular unleaded gas at $4.658 a gallon as of March 11 according to AAA gas prices.
The current average gas price is still near the record high at $4.546 a gallon for Yakima County as of April 26.
As gas prices surge, resident Jamie Gonzalez Downing has had to make adjustments for her vacation, “We canceled our R.V. trip to Yellowstone this summer.”
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the gasoline index saw an 18.3% increase in March with a 6.6% increase in February as well.
“We travel to Yakima from Sunnyside pretty frequently but since inflation of gas prices, we’ve had to modify that often almost never making the trip,” said Austin White of Sunnyside, who works in Kennewick. “We spend about $400 a month on gas while traveling to work so yes, we’ve had to make many changes.”
Rising gasoline prices can also be attributed to the U.S. ban on energy commodities from Russia considering the war on Ukraine.
Joe Biden announced imports of petroleum, coal, and natural gas will not be coming to the U.S. from Russia as of March 8.
Matthew Schaneman, a local resident from Sunnyside, says he doesn’t mind paying extra at the gas station considering the circumstances. “I think inflation is insane, but I don’t mind paying extra for Ukraine.”
Schaneman says gas prices have not hindered his travels but have made them a bit more expensive. “I usually try to carpool everywhere cause driving sucks and it saves money.”
