Sunnyside Council approves annexation of three properties

The Sunnyside City Council held four public hearings during their regular meeting on Monday, July 10. Three of the four hearings pertained to the annexation of different properties.
The three property annexations were approved during the city council meeting.
The three property annexations were approved during the city council meeting.
The first hearing to take place was regarding the annexation of the Trucker Cellar property on Ray Road, the city first started the process of the annexation in august of last year.
The city currently plans to turn the property into a fire and police substation sometime in the future.
“Long time coming, I’m ready to vote this in,” council member, Craig Hicks said. “This is really gonna help the city, it’s gonna get a lot of support out there on that side of town.”
The city approved the annexation of the Trucker Cellars property and the Urrutia Property with no comment from the public.
The third property the city annexed was the Robinson property, the annexation of this property received concerns from residents on Alexander Road regarding traffic safety.
The residents near the property raised concerns regarding the increase of traffic that future housing developments can bring with the annexation.
Residents will have future opportunities to discuss their concerns about traffic or sewage if and when the process to develop the land starts.
The final public hearing was held in regard to the city’s Six-Year Transportation Improvement program. The program is a list of proposed transportation related projects that are eligible for funding through the Federal Highway Administration and the Washington State department of Transportation.
One project previously on the list was the Yakima Valley Highway Overlay Project which saw its contract approved during Monday’s meeting.
The contract with Central Washington Asphalt was approved with their bid falling below the expected project cost, an application to secure grant funding for the project was submitted last year with the city starting to accept bids during June of 2023.
The project will cost $337,000 in funding with resurfacing of the asphalt taking place between Edison Avenue and Lincoln Avenue on the Yakima Valley Highway taking place.
The funding was approved during the meeting.
The Sunnyside City council holds their meeting on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the Law and Justice building on Homer Street.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
