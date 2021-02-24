Sunnyside City Council in an effort to help promote the community’s businesses approved a working agreement with CGI Communications to begin offering business sponsorship banners across the community.
The city has worked with the communications company in 2018 to create video promotions for city businesses that wished to enter into sponsorship of the program, explained City Manager Martin Casey.
He told the council, the promotion banners can feature city logos decorative photos and images from the city, as well.
Casey explained former City Manager Don Day had worked with CGI to produce video tours of Sunnyside which were featured on the city’s web home page. The videos were sponsored by local businesses and organizations, he added.
“The cost of the banners is on those businesses and organization which chose to participate in the program,” he said.
The city’s responsibility is to provide a letter of introduction that CGI can use in seeking banners sponsors.
Councilman Mike Farmer in recalling the video program, saying “the videos were expensive,” but agreed to allow the city to again participate in the CGI Communications project.
“The video program was well received and now CGI has contacted the city to promote a similar banner programs, Casey told the council.
“The vinyl banners, which will be installed on city poles in the downtown commercial core.
As with the video programs, there is no cost to the city, and CGI handles the installation, maintenance, in addition to insuring all banners and will provides all new brackets over the course of the three-year project.
“The banners are refreshed annually,” Casey remarked.
Casey said, if the council agreed to the program, CGI representatives estimate they may be able to get the banners in place by early May.
“That would nicely complement our Cinco de Mayo festival, should the COVID-19 restrictions be eased enough by the time for mass events,” Casey predicted.
The council voted 6-0 to proceed with the program, noting the city would receive 25 banners, plus themed banners for the police and fire departments and city hall, even if no local businesses opt to sponsor a banner.
