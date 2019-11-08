Last updated: Friday, November 8 at 4:23 PM
YAKIMA COUNTY — The Yakima Council Election office will continue to be a hub of activity through the week, based on last minute ballot returns.
The county received 22.83% or 6,759 ballots by Monday, Nov. 4, but that number has almost doubled since.
In Sunnyside, Craig Hicks City Councilman, Position 7, responding to a query on priorities for the upcoming tenure, if the trend continues to point to his reelection, discussed priorities, “If or when I'm re-elected I will continue to keep working on the budget, work on trying to get more new business into town. We need to take a firm look at housing as it is very limited. I will do my best to follow what the town has asked of its elected officials.”
Mike Farmer, who is leading the Sunnyside City Council Position 5 race, declined to make a formal response until the election is certified Dec. 5.
Election counts are updated online each day at 3:30 p.m. by following this address: https://results.vote.wa.gov/results/20191105/yakima/
Ballot update for Thursday, Nov. 8, which is the last update before paper deadline, due to Veterans’ Day holiday, is as follows:
Total number of registered voters: 119,173
Total number of ballots counted: 30,993
Total number of estimated ballots remaining to be counted: 9,000
Legislative District 13, Representative, Position 2
Alex Ybarra 644 81.01%
Steve Verhey 151 18.99%
Grandview Mayor
Gloria Mendoza 399 95%
Write-Ins: 21 5%
Grandview Council Position 3
Diana R. Jennings 416 97.88%
Write-Ins: 9 2.12%
Grandview City Council Posi-tion 4
Gaylord Brewer 305 60.88%
Joseph Jensen 194 38.72%
Write-Ins: 2 0.4
Grandview Council Position 5
Bill Moore 437 99.54%
Write-Ins: 2 0.58%
Grandview Council Position 6
David Diaz 424 98.52%
Write-Ins: 8 1.85%
Grandview Council Position 7
Mike Everett 392 98.15%
Write-Ins: 14 3.45%
Mayor of Granger
Jose Trevino 106 54.36%
Julie Sharp 87 44.62%
Write-Ins: 2 1.03%
Granger City Council Position 4
Juan G. Isiordia 155 96.88%
Write-Ins 5 3.12%
Granger City Council Position 5
Hilda Guzman 105 53.03%
Israel Bustamante Luevano 93 46.97%
Mabton City Council Position 3
Mark Gourneau 61 78.21
Write-Ins: 17 21.79
Mabton City Council Position 4
Vera Zavala 70 86.42
Write-Ins: 11 13.58%
Mabton City Council Position 5
Arturo De La Fuente 76 90.48%
Write-Ins: 8 9.52%
Sunnyside City Council Position 6
James Restucci 687 95.28%
Write-Ins: 34 4.72%
Sunnyside City Council Position 5
Mike Farmer 458 50.5%
Julia Hart 447 49.28%
Write-Ins: 2 0.22%
Sunnyside City Council Position 7
Betty Lynn Garza 386 43.57%
Craig Hicks 496 55.98%
Write-Ins 4 0.45%
