Sunnyside council races heat up

SUNNYSIDE — The first round of Yakima County 2019 election results came in shortly after polls closed, at 8:07 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 6. With outstanding ballots to be counted, a mix of new and incumbent candidates find themselves advancing to the Tuesday, Nov. 5, General Election.
In the Sunnyside Council 7 race, challenger Betty Lynn Garza leads incumbent Craig Hicks and opponent Mike Kennard.
Garza received 301 votes or 35.33% of 852 ballots counted. Hicks is holding on to second place at 283 votes or 33.22% and Kennard follows with 264 votes or 30.99%. There were four write in votes and one over vote, and one undervote.
Sunnyside Mayor Incumbent, Julia Hart is trailing former councilman Mike Farmer at this point, in the Council 5 race, at 869 votes and 43.61% of total votes. Farmer is up by 72 votes for a 379 total or 43.61%. There were three write in votes.
The wildcard in this contest is local businesswoman Silvia Ramos’ late withdrawal in the race. Although she formally withdrew, her decision to do so was too late to have her name off the ballot. She garnered 180 votes or 20.71% of the total. Ramos’ votes will be up for grabs come November. Hart and Farmer, along with all other top two finishers will move on to the November General Election.
