SUNNYSIDE – While recently imposed health restrictions statewide by Gov. Jay Inslee have been in effect since Nov. 15, results from the first week of performing 561 tests with 21.6% of those being positive for COVID-19 at the Sunnyside Community Center Testing facility indicate that the operation is helping detect a high percentage of positive cases, Yakima Health District officials reported.
Another piece of information learned from the data when the site opened on Dec. 6 revealed asymptomatic people tested show a 20-22% positivity rate, Comprehensive Healthcare Sunnyside COVID-19 Test Site Commander Rick George disclosed during an interview on Thursday, Dec. 17.
“That number really surprised me. What it indicates is that people who are suspecting that they may have contracted the virus but still showing no symptoms. About one in five of those people actually have the virus,” George described.
The site leader speaks to test site representatives from the Yakima SunDome and Pasco almost daily. During those briefings, they examine the collected data and share their onsite analysis with one another.
They’re anticipating seeing an upswing in confirmed cases as people get ready to go visit family members for the holidays. The reason for the surge in testing and positive infection results is because people want to know whether or not they are virus free before embarking on their celebratory plans, he said.
“So, we expect there will be a fairly significant uptick and right when the holiday hits, it will quiet down. And then there will be a gradual increase again after that because people will want to know if they’re really sick or not after visiting family,” George acknowledged.
The free drive-thru testing site, located at 521 S. First St., is open Sunday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. except on Tuesdays, when the site opens 12 to 6 p.m. The facility will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 24 but will resume normal operations on Saturday, Dec. 26.
“With the positivity rate as high as it is, we know that there is a high level of community spread occurring in the county. We strongly urge everyone to get tested if they have symptoms or suspect that they may have COVID-19, and to continue to take additional steps to prevent the spread of the virus,” YHD Interim Health Officer Dr. Larry Jecha said in a media statement on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Anyone who has COVID‑19 symptoms, has been exposed to an infected individual or is concerned about their virus status can get tested. To reduce wait times, officials recommend individuals to preregister for a test at www.wacovid19.org/sunnysidetesting or by calling 211.
The Sunnyside site is averaging about 120 daily COVID-19 tests but on the Tuesday, Dec. 15, the facility processed 134, according to George. The later scheduled day allowed for more activity between the 4 to 6 p.m. hours.
He said they’re exploring the possibility of adjusting their operations to add more evening hours.
Individuals who get tested are recommended to stay home and self-quarantine while they wait for results. People testing positive should self-isolate at home in a separate room from other household members if possible.
Due to the high rates of COVID-19 in the state and around the country, the Wash. State Department of Health (DOH) strongly urges everyone to limit their holiday celebrations to only members of their immediate households.
“As the state continues to experience very high COVID-19 activity, now is not the time to let our guard down,” DOH Deputy Secretary of Health for COVID-19 Lacy Fehrenbach said. “We understand that people want to gather with friends and extended family in person for the holidays, but that just isn’t possible to do safely this year.
Many of us discovered creative and unique ways to celebrate Thanksgiving, and we are asking everyone do the same when planning their winter holiday celebrations.”
