The Sunnyside Community-Based COVID-19 Testing Site at 1521 S. 1st Street has reopened today, Wednesday, August 25. Its hours of operation will be Sunday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“With the rise of COVID-19 cases in the community, we knew how important it was to open the community-based testing site in Sunnyside again,” said Nathan Johnson, Local Emergency Response Coordinator at the Yakima Health District. “Individuals will now have another option to get tested that is free, low-barrier and accessible. Please get tested if you experience COVID-19 symptoms.”
This site will only be a walk-up location. Individuals will park and walk-up to a trailer to get tested.
Appointments are not required, however individuals can pre-register ahead of time. If individuals have COVID-19 symptoms, they can register at https://www.solvhealth.com/book-online/g1qPYg. If individuals have no symptoms, they can register at www.solvhealth.com/book-online/0PbLZp.
The Yakima Health District recommends that anyone who is currently experiencing COVID-19 symptoms get tested right away and stay home if you are sick. COVID-19 testing is free, regardless of the location individuals go to. For more information on testing locations, individuals can visit YakimaTesting.org or call 2-1-1 for a location near them.
