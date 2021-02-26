Swofford & Halma Clinic, 2303 Reith Way, Sunnyside, will be hosting a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic available to eligible individuals under Phase A and Phase 1B-Tier 1 for walk-in appointments, Saturday, Feb. 27, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Those who qualify under Phase A and Phase 1B-Tier: high-risk healthcare workers and first responders; long term care facility residents; all other workers at risk in health care settings; all people 65 years or older; all people 50 years or older in multi-generational households (where individuals from two or more generations reside, such as an elder and a grandchild).
