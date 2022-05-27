The VFW, American Legion, and AMVETS, along with others, will meet at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Saturday, May 28, at 6 a.m. to place 1,800 American flags on the graves of veterans buried at the cemetery. The flags will remain out until 6 p.m., May 30. The community is encouraged to bring their families to help put out the flags.
The VFW Ladies Auxiliary will be providing breakfast at the VFW Hall on North Ave for everyone participating in putting out the flags. The participants are invited to come and share time with each other over the meal.
The groups will also host two Memorial Day services on Monday, May 30. The first of these is to take place at the Outlook Cemetery at 9:30 a.m. The second service will take place at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens cemetery on Van Belle Road at the war veterans memorial at 11 a.m. that same morning.
The program will consist of a reading of the names of all local veterans who have passed away over the last year, a reading of the veterans’ names from Sunnyside who were Killed-In-Action since World War I, a wreath laying ceremony, a 21-Gun Salute, the playing of Taps by John Killian and the releasing of doves by AMVET member Henry Ebbelaar. Sunnyside Mayor Dean Broersma will be the guest speaker at this service.
The public is invited to attend all the Memorial Day events.
