Sunnyside School Board extended the last day of school from Friday, June 10 to Monday, June 13.
The change allows the district to make up days missed due to snow this winter on Jan. 3, 5 and 14.
The district will make up two of its three snow days by having classes on Fridays April 22 and May 6 which were scheduled as extra days already built into the school year.
That left one day left to make up, and the board opted to extend the school year by one day.
The extension does not affect the date for Sunnyside High School’s graduation which will remain June 3.
The motion to extend the school year was passed by unanimous approval by the school board members at the recent Sunnyside School Board meeting, Feb. 24
At the meeting the board also recognized Sunnyside High School state athletes in bowling and wrestling.
There was a time for public comment at the meeting.
Former Sunnyside School Board member Michelle Perry voiced a reminder to the board about the staff expression policy approved by the board last October.
Larry Slavens handed envelopes to each board member. Julie Urrutia and Gary Visser explained the contents of the envelopes, a petition to the board to change some of its actions.
The last speaker was Lydia Garcia. She mentioned the need to communicate about the current superintendent search and applauded the actions of the school board during the pandemic.
Sunnyside School Board will have a work session March 14 at 6 p.m. in the Sunnyside High School Media Center, 1801 East Edison Ave. The regular board meeting will also be in the high school at 6:30 p.m., March 31.
