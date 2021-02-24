Sunnyside FFA chapter’s new greenhouse flourishes with excitement

With a new chapter year comes new projects and, with luck, the grand opening of the new Sunnyside High School 2,100 square greenhouse in May.
After going a year without a greenhouse operation, things like landscaping design and, more importantly, the filling of the interior space with tender young plants is an exciting time for FFA Chapter Advisor and SHS Agriculture instructor Jared Ziegler.
Now in his fourth year at SHS, he had hoped that 2020 would be his breakout year with larger chapter members recruitments and more focus on leadership projects along with all things agri-business-related.
The greenhouse is a big part of the chapter’s and horticulture business component, he admits and plus the hands-on feel for working with the plants, scheduling, and tending as well as the business of marketing the ‘crop.’
The state-of-the-art 2,100 square foot building was built during the past years and is now ready for students.
“We are receiving new bedding plants daily and next week my senior students and the chapter members will be working after school and weekends to get the everything planted in the greenhouse house,” Ziegler said Thursday, Feb. 18, in preparation for National FFA Week, Feb. 20-27.
“I figure it’s not the usual ways we celebrate FFA Week, but it’s a project and we haven’t had many of those in the past year,” he lamented.
While the plans for a curb side plant sale near Mother’s Day weekend is in the works, Ziegler’s team will be planting nearly 3,700 bedding plants not including veggies.
Severe weather conditions across the nation has slowed some of his plant deliveries, he acknowledged. “We can start planting our vegetable plants from seed,” he added.
While only his seniors are currently on campus because of the current district’s COVID-19 restrictions, there is hope for more hands-on deck as early as the first of March.
Ziegler expects things to get lively with his 30 members arrive on campus. “They’ll want to do things, he declared.
