Sunnyside FFA exhibits animals at Junior Livestock show

TOPPENISH — FFA and students have been raising their livestock animals for a whole year in preparation for the annual Central Washington Junior Livestock Show that took place May 1-4 at the Toppenish Rodeo grounds.
Students stood next to their animals as they got judged in their respective steer, swine, or lamb division.
Herdsmanship was also being judged as it’s the responsibility of caring for your animal.
Two steers, two lambs, and seven pigs were showcased by the Sunnyside High School students.
Mackenzie Chambers won first overall in livestock judging, with Maeve Weets placing fifth.
Steer exhibitors placed second in herdsmanship. Bill Wiersma won the silver medal for his senior beef showmanship with Braden Skyles winning the bronze medal.
Swine exhibitors placed second in herdsmanship. The swine division saw Jared Sheehan winning the bronze medal in senior swine showmanship. Weets was able to score another placement with his silver medal in Junior Swine Showmanship and Briana Dalrymple winning bronze.
Lamb exhibitors placed first in herdsmanship. Leah Schilperoort won the gold medal in the junior lamb Showmanship.
