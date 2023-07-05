Sunnyside Fire Department shares tips for summer safety

Summer is turning up the heat in Sunnyside and Acting Fire Chief Cameron Haubrich would like to remind Sunnyside residents of nine tips to stay safe during the hottest months of the year.
Beat the Heat
Heat-related illness can affect anyone, regardless of age. Taking extra breaks and drinking lots of water can help prevent dehydration and overheating. Summer temperatures outdoors can also feel much hotter inside vehicles, so avoid staying in hot cars and remember to not leave children and pets in cars for too long. When staying indoors, be sure to have air conditioning or fans available, and use drapes to keep the sun out.
Bugs
Mosquitoes and ticks can cause a number of illnesses, including Zika and West Nile Viruses. Residents can protect themselves at work and play by using insect repellents containing DEET when outdoors. Remember to also wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when possible, and tuck pant legs into socks or boots to avoid bug bites.
Playground
Parents should be aware of surface temperatures when taking their children to parks and playgrounds. Children ages 14 and younger are more at risk for burns from playground equipment during the summer heat.
Pets
Summer heat can cause several issues for our four-legged friends, so be prepared to keep plenty of water and shady areas available. Pet parents are also advised to not shave their pets. While this may be with good intentions, our pets’ fur helps them regulate their body temperature and protects their skin from UV rays. Be sure to apply sunscreen to any exposed skin around the ears and nose. Protectants can also be applied to paw pads to protect from hot sidewalks. And as always, use flea and tick prevention products to avoid bug bites and deadly diseases.
Water
When visiting pools, lakes, or rivers, always designate a “water watcher” whose sole responsibility is to keep a close eye on everyone in and around the water. The younger the child, the greater the risk of drowning. Families are advised to know how to handle emergencies and learn to be safe on the water.
Bicycling
Bicyclists must take extra precautions when riding during the summer. Because they often share the road with vehicles, be aware that injuries are possible and remember to always follow the rules of the road. Riders should inspect their bike and equipment and wear a helmet before and during each ride. Bicyclists should wear bright colors during the day and reflective gear at night.
Camping
“Everyone enjoys hiking, fishing, and being surrounded by wilderness,” Acting Chief Haubrich said. “But there’s a right way to do it.” Campers and hikers are reminded to plan accordingly and know the level of ability of everyone in their group. Be sure to pack a first aid kit and share your plans and locations with a family member or friend at home. Bring nutritious food items and plenty of water, along with lightweight clothing and supplies for pets joining the adventure.
Boating
Most boating experiences are positive, but joyful times can quickly turn deadly if boaters are always not vigilant about safety, according to Acting Chief Haubrich. Remember to wear a proper-fitting life jacket any time on the water and know the boating state laws and regulations.
Pedestrians
With the summer months come plenty more people taking walks either with friends or pets. While walks aren’t typically seen as risky, cell phone-distracted walking can lead to injury. Just like bicyclists, pedestrians should wear bright and reflective clothing and use the sidewalk or walking paths, and avoid distractions.
By following these tips from the Sunnyside Fire Department, community members are more likely to enjoy their summer safely.
Anyone with questions should call the Sunnyside Fire Department at 509-836-3999 or 911 for emergencies.
