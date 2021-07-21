Seven new firefighters have joined the team at the Sunnyside Fire Department.
New hires for the Sunnyside Fire Department include Damian Ramos, 30, of Sunnyside; Jeremy Garrett, 31, of Wenatchee; Zach Durbin, 26, of Prosser; Josh McConnell, 34 of Riverside, California; Nathan Hede, 29, of Yakima; Emma Verge, 28, of Mt. Vernon; and Miguel Barrios, 28, of Sunnyside.
Each new firefighter will be featured weekly in the Sunnyside Sun’s “Firefighter Spotlight” to introduce them to the community.
