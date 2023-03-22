Sunnyside fire station doors now open

After previously closing their doors to the public the Sunnyside Fire Department is welcoming residents back into their facility.
Due to COVID-19, the Sunnyside Fire Department was forced to close the front doors to the fire stations, but doors have recently opened back up.
The fire department is welcoming anyone within city limits down to the station that have question regarding fire prevention and fire guidance or those interested in scheduling fire code inspections, CPR classes or station tours down.
Along with opening their the fire department doors, Louie Valdez Jr. has joined their staff after 17 years with the Sunnyside Police Department. Valdez will be a point of contact at the fire station for any fire-related questions or concerns.
“The fire department staff is here to provide the very highest quality care and serve all of our citizens,” said Cameron M. Haubrich Acting Fire Chief.
The Sunnyside Fire department is located at 513 South Eighth Street and can be contacted at 509-837-3999.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
