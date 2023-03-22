Sunnyside fire station doors now open

Louie Valdez is ready to greet community members that visit the Sunnyside Fire Station now that the doors are open.

 Job Wise

After previously closing their doors to the public the Sunnyside Fire Department is welcoming residents back into their facility.

Due to COVID-19, the Sunnyside Fire Department was forced to close the front doors to the fire stations, but doors have recently opened back up.

Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com

