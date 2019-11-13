SUNNYSIDE — With more than 20 years in the housing business, Martin Velazuez proudly cut the red ribbon to announce the opening of his latest venture — 20 new rental units on 400 West Yakima Valley Highway.
The Saturday, Nov. 9 ceremony marked the immediate availability of three-bedroom, two-bath units, a situation which Sunnyside City Deputy Mayor Francisco Guerrero hopes will ease the local housing shortage.
“It’s nice to have housing units available for people who are not ready to buy houses,” he remarked.
The former owner of Central Washington Housing Center, Velazuez and his wife Fernanda formed F&M Investment, when they decided to build the townhouse units. Most of their housing experience has been with manufactured homes.
“We saw a need for more rental units in the community,” Velazuez noted. “These units exceeded my expectations.
He purchased the land along Yakima Valley Highway in 2017. Originally, the property had been set aside for the construction of I-82 back in the 80’s, but it was never used.
Velazuez commenced work on the units in November 2018.
The townhouse units will be marketed through the F&M Investments,” he said.
