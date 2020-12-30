SUNNYSIDE — For the first time in more than a decade, the city has received a clean audit from the Washington State Auditor’s Office.
“It makes for a Merry Christmas for the staff and the council,” City Manager Martin Casey expressed on Friday, Dec. 18, noting at the time that the final report was due Dec. 24.
Casey and Mayor Francisco Guerrero had learned from the auditors at the exit meeting held before Christmas that “…they didn’t foresee any findings.”
“We can start 2021 knowing we met our goals to come out of the audit with no findings, and a comfortable beginning balance for 2021 despite the pandemic,” he said at the time.
Martin explained that a clean audit means the auditors found no serious issues concerning the city’s internal controls or the integrity of the city’s financial statements.
Mayor Guerrero also expressed relief that the plan the city leadership began to improve the city’s financial condition was implemented in 2019.
In a press release issued Monday, Dec. 28, Guerrero acknowledged staff’s efforts to find alternatives to increasing the city’s revenues and decreasing expenditures.
“The council has taken past audit findings very seriously. In 2019, the council put in place a plan to increase the financial stability of the General Fund, and I appreciate that the State Auditor has recognized that effort,” the Mayor stated in a press release.
According to the State Auditors, the areas examined were those at highest risk of fraud, loss abuse or noncompliance: financial operations, cash receipting, police department, cost allocations payroll, procurement accounts receivable, accounts payable self-insurance for unemployment and pool rentals from Jan. 1, 2019 through Dec. 31, 2019.
In the report provided to the city, the Auditor’s past findings found the city at risk of not meeting its financial obligations or providing services at current levels.
The auditors recognized that the city leadership took firm efforts in 2019 to renew its commitment to improve revenues via increases to city utility taxes, an implementation of transportation benefit district, changes to the payment of garbage billings, and increased fees for both the storm water and ambulance/EMS funds.
The city set a target as part of its 2020 budgeting planning, setting a year-end balance and approved an eight-year plan to end the ending balance target in 2027 of $2,500,000 or 64 days of cash balance sufficiency balance at $500,000 for 2019 and at $750,000 for 2020.
“Moving into 2021, the city budget of $31.2 million, the city will have a beginning balance of $7.5 million in the General Fund, which also exceeded our goals,” Casey stated.
The council was informed of the possibility of the “no findings” report following an exit audit interview held prior to the Council’s last council meeting, Monday, Dec. 14, but held off making public comment until the auditors’ final report was published.
