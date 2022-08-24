The cities of Sunnyside and Granger welcomed the mayors of San Cayetano Isepeque and San Ildefonso of El Salvador as part of their sister city programs.
Sunnyside welcomed the Honorable Raul Juventino Mejia Hernandez the current mayor for the city of San Cayetano Isepeque on Wednesday, August 17 and Granger welcomed the Honorable Carlos Alberto Soriano the current mayor for the city of San Ildefonso on Thursday, August 18.
The Sister City resolution was approved for the city of Sunnyside on Monday, August 8. During the Visit Hernandez was taken on a tour of the city which included a visit to the airport and port offices, the high school, and Johnson Foods. During the tour of Johnson foods, they were able to visit the production company which was packaging cherries at the time as well as the chili farm.
The resolution for the city of Granger was approved the week prior to the visit and was signed in the presence of Soriano during the visit. “We are thankful for being given the chance to visit such a beautiful town,” Soriano stated. Jose Trevino the mayor of Granger delivered a plaque for the city San Ildefonso with Soriano gifting the city of Granger a painting representing some aspects of the city of San Ildefonso.
During both visits the topic of increasing H-2A visas for these respective cities was brought up “I would like to add a little bit more to the Sunnyside population,” Hernandez stated regarding the migrant worker population. Another topic discussed were plans for a joint visit between Granger and Sunnyside to the sister cities in El Salvador.
The sister city program works to create exchanges that create community impact and lifelong friendships.
