The cities of Sunnyside and Granger welcomed the mayors of San Cayetano Isepeque and San Ildefonso of El Salvador as part of their sister city programs.

Sunnyside welcomed the Honorable Raul Juventino Mejia Hernandez the current mayor for the city of San Cayetano Isepeque on Wednesday, August 17 and Granger welcomed the Honorable Carlos Alberto Soriano the current mayor for the city of San Ildefonso on Thursday, August 18.

