The City of Sunnyside successfully completed the 2020 Audit with no findings or management letters. This is the first completely clean audit the City has received since 2006.
The annual review looked back at 2020 with the State Auditor’s office specifically praising staff communication and the dedication to continuous improvement.
More information is available on the city’s most recent audit, along with their history, at https://sunnyside-wa.gov/
