Sunnyside High School contributes to The Lighthouse

Sunnyside High School has donated the funds from hosting the 2022 SWX All-Star Classic to the non-profit organization The Lighthouse Project in dedication to April’s sexual assault awareness month.
“It’s really neat not only to get the funding from the state level but also directly from the community that we serve,” said Leticia Garcia, executive director at The Lighthouse Project
The check totaling $2,262 was presented to SHS ASB President, Alexia Mendoza.
Mendoza has been providing awareness to her piers after approaching The Lighthouse Project by doing announcements, putting up posters, and handing out rack cards to bring attention to the services that The Lighthouse Project brings.
