Sunnyside High School names Hall of Fame recipients

Sunnyside High School has named the Alumni that will join their 2022 Wall of Fame.
Those named are Dr. Yasmin Barrios, Judge David Estudillo, Jeff Lanctot and Pedro Marquez.
Dr. Barrios Graduated from the class of 2000; she later completed her Bachelor of Science in Public Health in 2005 and her master’s in general health sciences in 2008 from the University of Washington with her PhD in epidemiology being completed in 2021 from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Judge David Estudillo graduated from the class of 1991; he later completed his law degree at the University of Washington and was admitted into practicing law in 1999. Prior to his Judgeship Estudillo Practiced law at the Seattle Law Firm of Scheer and Zehnder from 2002-2005 and later Estudillo Law firm from 2005-2015 which he owned and operated. Estudillo was first elected as a judge in 2016 to the Grant County Superior Court with a nomination for the Chief District Judge for Western Washington coming in 2021. Judge Estudillo has since started his seven years term which began on September 3, 2022.
Jeff Lanctot graduated as valedictorian from the class of 1990 and later graduated from Washington State University in 1995 as the University’s Most Outstanding graduating senior with a degree in Business administration and political science. Lanctot has since been the CEO for three different companies including BaseHubs which he founded in 2021.
Pedro Marquez graduated from the class of 1972 and later Graduated from Eastern Washington University with his teaching degree in 1980. Marquez first worked as a teacher at Kamiakin High School and was hired a year later in 1982 as the first Hispanic teacher for Sunnyside High School. Marquez taught all types of history during his time at SHS including AP World History which he taught for 10 years with him retiring in 2020.
The alumni will be recognized prior to the start of the homecoming game on Friday, October 7 with plaques showing their accomplishments being installed in the SHS Commons.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
Reporter
