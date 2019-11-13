SUNNYSIDE — The chill of Veterans’ Day 2019 was abated for Korean Veteran Ed Prilucik Sr. as he was presented with a handmade Quilt of Valor during the morning ceremony at the Jerry Taylor Veterans Memorial Plaza.
The program was organized by the Sunnyside American Legion Post #73 and honored the hometown soldier for his service during the Korean Conflict, 1950-1953.
Prilucik was the last of 11 Sunnyside Korean veterans to be presented a quilt, created by the Tri-Cities Quilt Club, announced Post Commander Greg Schlieve.
Prilucik maintained a stoic attitude during the presentation, relaxing only when he returned to his chair where he was surrounded by family including his daughter Debbie Mariotti and son Ed Prilucik.
“He was very happy to receive this honor,” Mariotti said.
“I feel honored to be recognized this way,” Prilucik Sr. acknowledged.
The presentation of the quilt was just one of the special moments observed during the 100th anniversary of the Veterans Day ceremonies at Veterans Memorial Plaza.
Retired 1st. Lt. Kelley (Bridges) Forsberg, formerly of Sunnyside, stood to watch as her name plaque was unveiled on America’s Defenders of Freedom granite wall.
“It’s an allowable time to feel sad, “ the young mother remarked.
“There is an indescribable positivity to ceremonies such as this,” Forsberg now of Kennewick added.
She served nine years in the U.S. Army National Guard, carrying on a family tradition of military service, role-modeled by her grandfather Robert E. Bridges and her father Nate Bridges of Sunnyside.
Also singled out for recognition at Monday’s event were the men who designed, engineered, manufactured and posted the three eagle topped flagpoles now gracing the Jerry Taylor Veterans Memorial Plaza.
Honored were Darrin and Scott Davis, Chad Werkhoven, Tim Bardell, Randy Peters, Jim Boogerd, Tom Dolan and Tony Adams.
