SUNNYSIDE — Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences second year medical student Addie Turner, residing with family in town, does not want people to forget that they can make a difference in preventing the spread of the virus.
“… I know that testing is really important. It’s like the number one way you can make a difference, so that’s also why I wanted to volunteer,” Turner explained as she used a blob of hand sanitizer on her gloves prior to picking up the registration clipboard.
The 25-year-old student realizes how important COVID-19 testing is and volunteered to help others as Yakima Health District and members of the Washington National Guard activated a free community COVID-19 drive-thru testing area at the United Methodist Church parking lot on Wednesday, June 10.
“We were actually studying respiratory systems in the spring when this all started. We came back from spring break and we all had to stay home and learn about it,” Turner described. “It was really interesting because COVID-19 effects the respiratory system primarily. So, we spent a lot of time talking about everything we needed to talk about but then also COVID-19.”
About 30 vehicles entered the 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. event, 906 E. Edison Ave., where a team of six guardsmen in full Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and three who were in direct contact of administering the swab test wore a respirator.
Yakima Health District (YHD) Spokeswoman Lilian Bravo reported the county saw 1,000 new cases of the virus in the span of a week. As of Wednesday evening, there were 5,092 confirmed cases, up 83 from the previous day.
Yakima County is one of only three counties remaining in Phase 1. Benton and Franklin Counties are waiting for approval from John Weisman, Secretary of the state’s Department of Health to move to the next phase.
To prevent COVID-19 from spreading across county lines, DOH urges people that it’s important to stay close to home. Officials continue to remind residents staying home is still the safest way to keeping healthy, but if they must go out: stay six feet from others, wear a face covering, wash your hands, and remain local.
A YHD face covering directive which has been in place since June 3 and requests all residents to wear a mask while in public or in group settings. Officials report the practice has proven to decrease the spread of the virus.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever, difficulty breathing, headache, sore throat, chills, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell.
