Sunnyside irrigation facing fines for unsafe trenching practices

The Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District (SVID) is currently facing $168,000 in penalties for unsafe trenching practices.
“Unsafe trenches have killed dozens of workers across the United States in the last few years, including five here in Washington state,” said Craig Blackwood, assistant director for L&I’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health. “No one pays a higher price than the workers and their families, so when we find a trench that violates commonsense safety rules, we’re going to hold employers accountable.”
During an inspection at an irrigation site in December, an L&I inspector found and photographed workers inside a trench deeper than four feet, with no safe exits and no protective box or shield to prevent a cave-in. Excavated soil near the edge of the trench was also found on site, adding weight and increasing the danger of collapse. Inspections of trenches are done regardless of initial site visitation when a trench is observed.
The employer removed the workers from the trench but refused to give inspectors full access to the site. L&I returned with a warrant the next day and opened the inspection. Inspectors interviewed workers who were in the trench when the hazards were observed.
Trenches four feet or deeper must have protection, like braced, sloped, or benched walls; workers must also have an easy and safe way out of the trench, like a ramp or ladder.
Last September, SVID was issued four citations for the same types of trenching violations. At that time, they were required to provide training on trenching safety for their workers.
“SVID told us they trained their workers and even hired a company to help them reduce injury claims, but here we are, just a couple of months later, citing them for the same problems,” said Blackwood.
In this most recent case, L&I cited the district with four willful serious violations. SVID is now considered a “severe violator” and is subject to greater scrutiny. SVID is appealing the latest citation.
Penalty money paid in connection with a citation is placed in the workers’ compensation supplemental pension fund, helping workers who have been seriously injured and the families of those who have died on the job.
