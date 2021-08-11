People looking for work are invited to attend a job fair at WorkSource, 1925 Morgan Rd.
The outdoor event will be held Thursday, August 19 from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Candidates should be dressed to interview and have copies of their updated resume to meet with potential employers.
For more information, call Worksource 509-836-5405 for an appointment.
