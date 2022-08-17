Sunnyside librarian, Marcelina Ortega, finishes her story

Marcelina Ortega reads a book to a group of youngsters during a Sunnyside Library story time, July 2018.

 Sunnyside Sun file photo

Longtime librarian, Marcelina Ortega, died at the age of 65, on Sunday, Aug. 7 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

Ortega spent her life in the lower valley. She was born in Prosser, grew up in Grandview and moved to Sunnyside as an adult.

