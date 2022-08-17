Sunnyside librarian, Marcelina Ortega, finishes her story

Longtime librarian, Marcelina Ortega, died at the age of 65, on Sunday, Aug. 7 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
Ortega spent her life in the lower valley. She was born in Prosser, grew up in Grandview and moved to Sunnyside as an adult.
Sunnyside library patrons young and old remember Ortega as the librarian storyteller.
In an interview in July 2018 Ortega said that storytime was the highlight of her work at the library.
“It really is my favorite part of the job,” she said. “I love reading and getting responses from the children.”
Ortega started working at the Sunnyside library in 1988. In 2010, she became the branch’s supervisor.
“Marcelina was key to the success of the Benjamin Franklin Exhibit,” Yakima Valley Libraries Public Library Services Director Francisco Garcia-Ortiz said.
One library staff person said, “I’ll always remember her for the enthusiasm, and positive energy she had for whatever she did.”
Ortega also volunteered her time to Sunnyside’s Lion Club. She shared her talents with the community through the club’s projects.
“When people asked why she joined the Lions, Marcelina said, ‘I wanted to be involved in the community,’” said club treasurer and longtime friend Ray Fujiura.
“She will be greatly missed at all of our meetings and community activities,” Fujiura said. “She’ll always be remembered by us as a loyal friend and a dedicated Lions Club member.”
A memorial service and celebration of life for friends and family is being planned for this Saturday, Aug. 20.
