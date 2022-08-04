Pacific Power is upgrading the equipment and power that serve the Sunnyside Community Library on Tuesday, August 9.
Because the building will be without power during these updates, the library will be closed on Tuesday; however, if unforeseen delays or setbacks arise, the closure may need to be extended through Wednesday, August 10.
During the closure, Pacific Power will replace a power pole, transformers, and upgrade the building’s three-phase power supply. It is hoped that the upgrades will provide more consistent power to the building and rectify recurrent issues with the library’s HVAC system.
External book returns will still be accessible during the closure, although returned materials will not be checked in until power is restored to the building; to account for this delay, overdue fines will not accrue for Sunnyside patrons with items that are due during the closure.
While the project is underway, Sunnyside Library patrons may wish to visit another, nearby community library. Library hours and locations can be found at www.yvl.org/locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.