ZILLAH — A 27-year-old Sunnyside man was arrested early Thursday, morning, Jan. 2, after leading local law enforcement on a high-speed chase before his vehicle became disabled on I-82 west of Zillah.
The chase ensued after a Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Yakima Valley Hwy near the intersection of Cutler Way. The deputy contacted the male driver of the vehicle and requested his driver’s license. The subject did not have a license on him but provided a name and date of birth. When the Deputy checked the name, he discovered the photograph did not match that of the individual driving.
The deputy returned to the vehicle to question the driver and get the correct identity.
During this contact the driver was vague and started to act odd. The driver then placed the vehicle into drive and took off nearly striking the Deputy.
The Deputy was able to get back to his patrol vehicle and pursue after the vehicle. The suspect vehicle fled eastbound on Yakima Valley Highway. The suspect vehicle continued on Yakima Valley Highway until it crossed I-82. The suspect vehicle turned onto I-82 heading westbound.
The vehicle became disabled and unable to move near milepost 52.
At this time verbal commands were given for the occupants to exit the vehicle. A female passenger exited the vehicle as directed. The male driver initially refused to follow commands. The male driver eventually exited the vehicle and was taken into custody.
The driver, Logan Mitchele Murphy, was booked into the Yakima County Jail on charges of obstructing, eluding, resisting arrest and assault third degree(officer).
The subject also had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for his arrest.
Murphy made his preliminary appearance Jan. 2 in Yakima Superior Court.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Zillah, Granger, Tribal police departments and Washington State Patrol.
